Feds move to seize luxury homes, cars tied to alleged crypto Ponzi scheme in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal authorities have moved to seize five luxury homes and 11 cars linked to an alleged Ponzi scheme in Central Florida.

Christopher Delgado admitted to operating the alleged scheme, which defrauded investors of up to $500 million.

The alleged scheme was marketed as a cryptocurrency fund that promised monthly returns between 3 and 8%.

Investigators said they found that the money was never actually invested and instead financed Delgado’s lavish lifestyle.

Federal investigators had previously ordered Delgado to preserve his property and cars before filing the forfeiture notice.

This is a legal action against the property, allowing the government to seize assets without convicting the owner, unlike criminal forfeiture, which requires a conviction.

Channel 9 anchor Daralene Jones interviewed Delgado last week inside his $8.5 million mansion located in Isleworth.

Previous reports:

EXCLUSIVE: Accused Goliath Ventures CEO speaks out in alleged $300M crypto Ponzi scheme

Investors lose millions in alleged Goliath Ventures Ponzi scheme in Florida

Goliath Ventures gave millions to charities before alleged Ponzi collapse, records show in Florida

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