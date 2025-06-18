Local

Federal judge holds Florida AG in contempt over immigration law

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge has found Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier in civil contempt.

Back in April, the judge issued a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of a law targeting undocumented immigrants entering the state.

However, the judge says days later Uthmeier then sent a letter to police, saying the order only applied to him and local state employees, and that he could not stop police from enforcing the law.

On social media on Tuesday, Uthmeier said, “if being held in contempt is what it costs to defend the rule of law and stand firmly behind President Trump’s agenda on illegal immigration, so be it.”

