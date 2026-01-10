Federal dollars target one of Central Florida’s most dangerous roads

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Central Florida’s most dangerous roads is about to undergo a critical construction overhaul.

Millions of federal dollars will be used to address issues on Semoran Boulevard.

The construction improvements will target the nearly four and a half mile stretch of State Road 436 from 17-92 to Aloma Avenue, which has been the site of 19 deadly crashes and 28 serious injuries since 2018.

In response to these alarming figures, the city of Casselberry has established a Vision Zero plan aimed at eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

