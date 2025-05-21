FDLE pursuing new leads and persons of interest in 2006 Disappearance Case

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jennifer Kesse has been missing since January 2006 and on what would be her 44th birthday, Kesse’s parents are celebrating without her again.

However, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement does not consider Kesse’s case a cold one.

Detective told Eyewitness News that they have persons of interest.

That gives her parents hope in finding their daughter.

“We feel at least the case is moving in the proper direction and who knows, who knows what can happen from here? It just takes working,” Drew Kesse said.

This news comes after FDLE said they have some persons of interest.

WFTV asked FDLE: “Is it safe to say that you have narrowed down some persons of interest?”

“I would say yes,” said the lead special agent.

FDLE wouldn’t say who they are or how many they have, but this is no doubt progress.

Special Agent Spears started looking into this case about 2 years ago. Since then, she has gone through thousands of pages of documents and has already talked to 45 people. She has ruled some people out that had been talked to in the beginning and has ruled now new people in. And evidence is being looked at again.

WFTV asked: “Anything significant or you don’t know yet?”

“In order to protect the integrity of the case, I would like to just leave it at that we are re-evaluating some evidence to test new and re-test some of the stuff that has previously been tested,” Spears said.

There is no telling yet where this case will lead, there is still a lot of work to be done, but there is movement on the case.

“The case is not cold in the eyes of FDLE,” Spears added.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group