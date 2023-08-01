FDLE issues Amber Alert for kidnapped 14-year-old girl out of Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert has gone out for a kidnapped 14-year-old out of Volusia County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for Barbora Zdanska.

Zdanska was last seen in the area of Boynton Boulevard and South Peninsula Drive in Daytona Beach.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes and black jean shorts.

Zdanska has blonde hair, blue eyes, weighs 136 pounds and stands five feet, five inches tall.

According to law enforcement, she may be traveling in a 2014, blue Dodge Caravan with Florida tag number CZ8613.

The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window.

According to Daytona Beach police, Zdanska was seen voluntarily getting into a vehicle early Monday morning believed to belong to a boyfriend or a family member of a boyfriend.

The victim was later able to get a message to a family member indicating she had been kidnapped.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact FDLE or the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-371-5100 or call 911.

Amber Alert issued Missing teenager from Daytona Beach in Volusia County. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

