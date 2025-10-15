FBI investigating after 40 Florida school districts receive bomb threats

ORLANDO, Fla. — An email threatening bombs in schools and demanding Bitcoin payment was sent to 47 counties in Florida, prompting an investigation by the FBI and Homeland Security.

The email, which was distributed to over 40 school districts in Florida, claimed that bombs had been placed in schools and demanded payment in Bitcoin.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing, but they consider the threat to be a non-credible hoax.

Local law enforcement officers are aware of the situation and are working closely with federal agencies to address the incident.

School resource officers and deputies around Central Florida have been informed about the email and are monitoring the situation.

Seminole and Brevard counties both confirmed they received the threat.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group