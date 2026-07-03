Father airlifted to burn center after garage explosion in Marion County

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. — A Marion County father is recovering in a hospital after an explosion sparked a garage fire in Silver Springs, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded around 8:56 a.m. Thursday to multiple 911 calls reporting an explosion and residential structure fire in the 2100 block of Southeast 169th Avenue Road.

Firefighters arrived minutes later and found a two-story home with a working fire involving the attached garage.

Channel 9’s Sabrina Maggiore spoke with the victim’s daughter, who said she was staying in an RV behind the home when she heard the explosion.

She told Channel 9 she ran to help her parents and call 911.

The daughter said her father, who is in his 60s, was working in the garage and cutting a barrel for a project. She said the barrel was empty but had previously contained fence paint.

She said the blast left her father with serious burns to his legs and other parts of his body.

Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines, searched the home and worked to keep the fire from spreading into the living areas.

Crews said two cats were found alive inside the home.

The fire was contained primarily to the garage and was declared under control at 9:29 a.m.

One person was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby landing zone before being airlifted by ShandsCair to a regional burn center.

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No firefighter injuries were reported.

“With that explosion having happened, we called in our investigators with Marion County Fire Rescue, and they’re working with the state,” a fire rescue official said. “The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation at this point.”

The victim’s daughter told Channel 9 the family has homeowners insurance, but right now their focus is on her father’s recovery.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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