Fatal crash on I-95 claims multiple lives, shuts down northbound lanes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 near Wickham Road has resulted in three confirmed fatalities early this morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:50 a.m., closing all northbound lanes of the highway.

Traffic is being diverted onto Pineda Causeway as troopers investigate the scene and work to clear the crash.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays and plan for an extended closure of this section of I-95.

The identities of the victims have not been released, and the exact number of vehicles involved has not been specified.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

