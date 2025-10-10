Family of rider who died demands closure of Epic Universe roller coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala is calling on Universal to once again close Stardust Racers following its reopening last weekend.

Rodriguez Zavala died of multiple blunt impact injuries after riding the roller coaster on Sept. 17.

Universal Orlando Resort’s president and chief operating officer, Karen Irwin, said their inspections concluded the ride operated as intended. It reopened on Oct. 4.

Rodriguez Zavala was born with spinal cord atrophy and was in a wheelchair, but his family’s attorney, Ben Crump, said that was not a factor in his death.

Crump sent a statement Thursday claiming another park visitor reported that a restraint on Stardust Racers did not lock correctly after the ride reopened. He said this “mirrors witness accounts and intake records from Kevin’s case showing that his lap bar failed to lock properly until a fourth, forceful attempt by a Universal ride operator.”

He sent this letter from Rodriguez Zavala’s parents:

“Universal said the ride was safe, yet news reports show one of the same safety issues that my son experienced just happened again. That tells us nothing has been fixed. They reopened the ride before giving us answers, and the danger is still there. Every rider deserves to come home safe. Until this ride’s restraint system is proven safe and the truth about Kevin’s death is made public, it should not carry another passenger. Kevin’s blood is on Universal’s hands until they do right by him and all riders by closing Stardust Racers until we get answers.”

WFTV has reached out to Universal Orlando Resort for a response.

