Family to give update after Epic Universe rollercoaster reopens following rider’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. — The attorney representing the family of a man who died after riding a rollercoaster at Epic Universe is planning to hold another news conference on Monday.

Attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who died after riding the Stardust Racers rollercoaster last month.

Monday’s news conference comes after the ride reopened to the public over the weekend.

The family is not happy that it reopened after they were calling for the ride to remain shut down until the Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigation was complete.

The rain over the weekend didn’t stop visitors from waiting in line for hours to ride the coaster.

