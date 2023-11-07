News

Fall is in the air in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com

Tuesday morning forecast, Nov. 7 Fall is in the air. (Brian Shields)

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Meteorologist Brian Shields said Tuesday will be “really nice.”

Central Florida will see a cool start with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday night, some fog will form across parts of Central Florida.

Tomorrow, the warm days will stay around through the weekend.

Early next week, temperatures will dip a little, and it will be a touch cooler with a front moving in, seeing highs in the 70s.

