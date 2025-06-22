FAA imposes drone flight ban over Oklahoma City for NBA Finals Game 7

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction for Oklahoma City ahead of Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

The restriction, set for “special security reasons,” affects drones within a .5-mile radius of downtown Oklahoma City from 5 p.m. to midnight.

This restriction prohibits unmanned aircraft systems, commonly known as drones, from flying from the surface up to 400 feet in the designated area.

The FAA had previously implemented a similar restriction for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, indicating heightened security measures during these high-profile events.

While the specific security reasons for the restriction have not been detailed, such measures are typically employed to ensure public safety and prevent unauthorized aerial activities.

