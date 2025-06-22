National

FAA imposes drone flight ban over Oklahoma City for NBA Finals Game 7

By WFTV.com News Staff
2025 NBA Finals - Game Five OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 16: The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder play during the second quarter in Game Five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 16, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images) (William Purnell/Getty Images)
By WFTV.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction for Oklahoma City ahead of Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

The restriction, set for “special security reasons,” affects drones within a .5-mile radius of downtown Oklahoma City from 5 p.m. to midnight.

This restriction prohibits unmanned aircraft systems, commonly known as drones, from flying from the surface up to 400 feet in the designated area.

The FAA had previously implemented a similar restriction for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, indicating heightened security measures during these high-profile events.

While the specific security reasons for the restriction have not been detailed, such measures are typically employed to ensure public safety and prevent unauthorized aerial activities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!