Eye on the tropics: Tropical formation potential stands at 40%

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is tracking the latest in the tropics as the seven-day tropical formation potential stands at 40%.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Not much will develop in the coming days, but by mid-late week, we’ll monitor in case a tropical depression/storm forms in the eastern half of the orange area.
It is too early to tell if it will have any impact on Florida just yet.
A better timeline for when it may impact Florida would be next Sunday into next week.
Read: Missing man out of Orlando International Airport has been located safe and sound
Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the Tropics.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group