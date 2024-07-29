News

Eye on the tropics: Tropical formation potential stands at 40%

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com and Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Eye on the Tropics (WFTV)

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com and Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is tracking the latest in the tropics as the seven-day tropical formation potential stands at 40%.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Not much will develop in the coming days, but by mid-late week, we’ll monitor in case a tropical depression/storm forms in the eastern half of the orange area.

Tropics Update 7/28/24 8p.m. (WFTV)

It is too early to tell if it will have any impact on Florida just yet.

A better timeline for when it may impact Florida would be next Sunday into next week.

Read: Missing man out of Orlando International Airport has been located safe and sound

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the Tropics.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:



Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!