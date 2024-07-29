Eye on the tropics: Tropical formation potential stands at 40%

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is tracking the latest in the tropics as the seven-day tropical formation potential stands at 40%.

Not much will develop in the coming days, but by mid-late week, we’ll monitor in case a tropical depression/storm forms in the eastern half of the orange area.

Tropics Update 7/28/24 8p.m. (WFTV)

It is too early to tell if it will have any impact on Florida just yet.

A better timeline for when it may impact Florida would be next Sunday into next week.

