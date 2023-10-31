Eye on the Tropics: Monitoring low near the Caribbean continues to develop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist Brian Shields and the WFTV Weather staff are monitoring a low-pressure system near the Caribbean.
The system is gradually developing and could become a tropical storm Vince by the end of the week.
The system will continue to move west for the next several days.
A second disturbance we’ve been tracking, just north of the Bahamas doesn’t have much chance of development after encountering stronger upper-level winds and the approaching front will sweep it farther out to sea soon.
