Eye on the Tropics: Monitoring low near the Caribbean continues to develop

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com

Halloween forecast for Central Florida It will be a warm night for trick-or-treating, but cooler temps will be here tomorrow morning.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist Brian Shields and the WFTV Weather staff are monitoring a low-pressure system near the Caribbean.

The system is gradually developing and could become a tropical storm Vince by the end of the week.

The system will continue to move west for the next several days.

A second disturbance we’ve been tracking, just north of the Bahamas doesn’t have much chance of development after encountering stronger upper-level winds and the approaching front will sweep it farther out to sea soon.

Halloween forecast for Central Florida It will be a warm night for trick-or-treating, but cooler temps will be here tomorrow morning.

