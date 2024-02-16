EXCLUSIVE: Marine and Former Iranian Hostage, Rocky Sickmann, visits WDBO

Orlando, FL — WDBO had the prestigious opportunity to talk with Marine Sgt. and Former Iranian Hostage, Rocky Sickmann, about being held in captivity and the Folds of Honor Scholarships.

U.S. Marine Sergeant, Rocky Sickmann, 1 of the 52 Iranian hostages in the 1980′s, spent 444 days in captivity.

“Every morning I wake up is a blessing,” Sickmann said. “Imagine being locked in a small room for 444 days.”

Sickmann said hostages needed to knock on the door and slip a piece of paper under the door to use the restroom.

“The first 30 days we were tied to a chair, put into a corner, and the only thing you can do is think about your past.”

In 1980, the hostages were put into a small room. Sickmann said he shared the room with another Marine, and the only American civilian, Jerry Plotkin.

“At the very beginning, when they put us into a room, there was a guard at each door, and we were not allowed to speak, we weren’t even allowed to look at each another,” Sickmann said.

Sickmann was 22 years old when in captivity and missed two Thanksgiving’s, and Christmas’ away from his family and friends.

Rocky transitioned to discuss the Folds of Honor Scholarship.

Sickmann said Folds of Honor has provided 51 thousand scholarships since 2007. 90 cents of every dollar goes back into a scholarship.

In Florida, there’s 577 recipients of the Folds of Honor Scholarship.

If you want to learn more about the Folds of Honor Scholarship or would like to donate, click here.

