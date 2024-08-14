Ernesto expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics as Ernesto is expected to strengthen.

8 p.m. update

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said Ernesto is showing a more well-defined core, passing northeast of Puerto Rico, and it is expected to be a hurricane by Wednesday.

Heavy rain is the main threat for the islands through Wednesday afternoon, with flash flood watches posted.

The heaviest rain will likely be on the eastern side of Puerto Rico and over nearby islands to the east.

Original story:

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Ernesto is headed toward the Virgin Islands this evening and is expected to become a hurricane overnight while it passes northeast of Puerto Rico.

Ernesto has been gradually organizing better with strengthening max winds throughout the day.

Ernesto will pass more than 500 miles east of Florida’s east coast, but it will send wave energy our way, with building surf and rip current risk at our beaches through the weekend.

Ernesto will pass more than 500 miles east of Florida's east coast, but it will send wave energy our way, with building surf and rip current risk at our beaches through the weekend.

Dry air on the back side of Ernesto will dry us out over the weekend.

It should make it less humid as well.

Dry air on the back side of Ernesto will dry us out over the weekend.

