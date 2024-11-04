Election 2024: How to stay informed Election Day

ORLANDO, Fla — WFTV Channel 9 will have LIVE results for the 2024 General Election.
TV & Streaming:
- Coverage will begin on WFTV Channel 9 starting at 4 p.m. and through our evening newscast with election updates
- From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., WFTV Channel 9 will head over to TV27 with an Election Night special. The special will also be live on our streaming sources, WFTV NOW and News 24/7
- Our WFTV app is free on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV/Stick, Samsung Smart TV, and Google TV
WFTV.com and mobile:
- Follow us on our Live Election Night Blog and in our Election 2024
- We will also have a live Election Night widget with all the races for you to search
- Be sure to download all our mobile apps and streaming options
Social Media:
- You can follow us on YouTube to watch on-demand videos
- Facebook and Instagram will have the latest winners and what Florida amendments pass or fail
©2024 Cox Media Group