Local

Election 2024: Donald Trump addresses watch party; declares victory (live updates)

By James Tutten, WFTV.com and WFTV.com News Staff

Election 2024: WFTV continues with update-to-date coverage across the state

By James Tutten, WFTV.com and WFTV.com News Staff

2:30 a.m. update

ORLANDO, Fla — Donald Trump addressed the crowd just before 2:30 a.m. at the Palm Beach Convention Center and declared victory over VP Kamala Harris to those who waited hours to hear from the former president.

Before Donald Trump took the stage, Florida politicians shared on social media congratulations for Donald Trump.

1:00 a.m. update

Just before 1 a.m., the Harris campaign co-chair addressed the crowd at Howard University, saying that Vice President Harris would not address those who gathered for the watch party. Officials said she will address the nation tomorrow.

Just after midnight, Former President Donald Trump left Mar-a-Lago and headed to the Palm Beach County Convention Center to speak to those gathered Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

ELECTION 2024: ELECTION RESULTS

Election 2024: See national coverage of Election Day

Election Night for much of Florida was over by 9 a.m., and they waited for the Presidential numbers to roll in.

Highlights from Tuesday’s general election in Central Florida included Monique Worrell regaining the State Attorney seat in Orange and Osceola Counties and Amendments 3 and 4 failing to get a supermajority to pass.

At a national level, Floridians voted for former President Donald Trump to head back to the White House and sent Senator Rick Scott, Congressmen Maxwell Frost, Mike Waltz, Daniel Webster, Cory Mills, and Mike Haridopolos back to Washington, D.C.

Tuesday’s Coverage - Election 2024: All Central Florida precincts are in, see latest winners

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!