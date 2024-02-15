EA Sports announces College Football 25

In a surprise announcement on social media today, EA Sports released the trailer and release timeline of the much anticipated return of their college football video game franchise. The game, now dubbed College Football 25, is currently in development by EA Orlando, formerly known as Tiburon. They are the same development team behind the Madden NFL franchise as well as other popular sports game titles.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

The game was originally put on hold after the release of NCAA Football 14 due to pending litigation regarding the use of player likeness. Since then and the rise of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules, EA has struck the necessary agreements that will compensate the athletes. According to EA Sports, more details on the release will come in May.

