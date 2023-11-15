Dual systems could develop as they increase rain and storm chances in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two areas of disturbance in the tropics.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Neither one of the areas may become a named system, but both will have a lot of rain.
A disturbance in the Caribbean is forecast to stay away from Florida but will bring substantial flooding to the islands south of the state.
Watch: Lawmaker aims to stop nonconsensual tracking of Floridians
We are also monitoring another area spinning near the Panhandle.
That system will bring a lot of rain and storms as it moves over our area over the next few days.
See: Rare 1914 Babe Ruth rookie card could bring $10 million at auction
It could later gain strength off the east coast of Florida and bring an elevated risk of beach erosion.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group