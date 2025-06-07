Local

Dry weekend ahead for Central Florida as temperatures rise

By Tom Terry, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
WEATHEAR
By Tom Terry, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience a drier pattern this weekend due to slightly lower moisture levels in the atmosphere, resulting in fewer afternoon downpours.

As a result, the chances of rain will be around 10-20% on Saturday and 20-30% on Sunday.

With the drier conditions, temperatures are expected to rise into the lower to mid-90s, leading to a heat index that will exceed 100 degrees.

Early next week, moisture levels will increase again, and we can expect our typical daytime storms to return, marking the arrival of the wet season.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!