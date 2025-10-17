Drug deaths in Florida are decreasing, report says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced a significant decrease in drug-related deaths in 2024, according to the annual Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons Report released by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

The report highlights a 14% overall reduction in drug-related deaths across the state, with opioid-caused deaths dropping by 32% and fentanyl-caused deaths decreasing by 35%.

FDLE says this report highlights a sustained downward trend in drug-related deaths since peaking in 2021.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass credited initiatives like Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2023 State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) program for providing law enforcement agencies with additional resources to combat fentanyl-related deaths.

“We are incredibly encouraged to see these numbers continue to decline year after year,” said Glass.

The report indicates that fentanyl remained the leading drug involved in deaths in 2024, followed by cocaine, which saw a 19% decrease, and methamphetamine, which decreased by 24% from the previous year.

According to FDLE, the state’s strategy to reduce drug-related deaths includes tougher penalties for drug traffickers and enhanced drug interdiction efforts by law enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies continue to encourage the public to report suspicious drug-related activities.

