News

Dogs and cats sized from Seminole County home available for adoption

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Video: Dogs and cats sized from Seminole County home available for adoption Several dogs and a dozen cats are finally up for adoption after they were seized from a Seminole County home. (WFTV)

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several dogs and a dozen cats are finally up for adoption after they were seized from a Seminole County home.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The pets were the victims in a possible animal cruelty case in Altamonte Springs last month.

Seminole County shelter staff showed off the pets in Sanford after weeks of careful monitoring and feeding.

Watch: Shelter seeks donations to help care for animals confiscated in alleged cruelty case

County officials said each of them need tender love and care after the abuse they went through.

The pets along with other animals at the shelter are available for adoption for just $10.

Read: Woman accused of animal cruelty after throwing 7 puppies out of her trunk at Marion County shelter

More information on Seminole County Animal Services can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!