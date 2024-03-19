DNA leads to new suspect in fatal stabbing after previous arrest made

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Monday afternoon in regards to a fatal stabbing last year.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office made a wrongful arrest for a fatal stabbing that happened last year.

Luis Alfredo Narvaez confessed to killing 52-year-old Maris De Los Angeles Paulino after stabbing her 16 times.

Deputies said on March 10, they arrived at Lee Ann Drive, where they found Paulino stabbed to death inside a car.

Detectives identified Yesnin Bonilla-Iscoa as a suspect in the death of Paulino.

Bonilla-Iscoa was arrested and taken into custody on Dec. 18, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas.

Officials said that Bonilla-Iscoa told detectives that he did not know what happened to Paulino because he was asleep during the time of the incident.

According to OCSO, Bonilla-Iscoa’s roommate, Luis Alfredo Narvaez, had asked to borrow his phone to call Paulino to buy some cocaine.

Narvaez then told Bonilla-Iscoa that the victim “was no longer available” to supply them with drugs because he had killed her, police said.

Investigators said that Narvaez had borrowed a car, leading everyone to believe he was attempting to flee after Bonilla-Iscoa’s arrest.

Narvaez’s car was later found abandoned near Pensacola, and on Jan. 8, he was arrested by U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement for immigration-related charges.

Narvaez was processed and taken to the Baker County Detention Center, and a DNA search was performed.

Investigators said that Narvaez’s DNA matches the blood located in multiple areas within Paulino’s car.

Narvaez has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a weapon and is currently being held in the Orange County Jail.

Yesnin Salvador Bonilla-Iscoa will no longer face charges in this case.

