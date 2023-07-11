Disturbance near Bermuda could show tropical development this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — An area to the east of Bermuda may develop into a tropical or subtropical storm the over the next few days.
If it does develop, it will be short-lived because it will enter cooler water later this week.
This area, regardless of development, will stay in the open waters of the north Atlantic.
Forecast models show this system is no threat to the United States.
The next name on this year’s hurricane list is “Don.”
