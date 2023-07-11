Disturbance near Bermuda could show tropical development this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — An area to the east of Bermuda may develop into a tropical or subtropical storm the over the next few days.

If it does develop, it will be short-lived because it will enter cooler water later this week.

This area, regardless of development, will stay in the open waters of the north Atlantic.

Forecast models show this system is no threat to the United States.

The next name on this year’s hurricane list is “Don.”

Disturbance near Bermuda may show tropical development this week

This is the only disturbance NHC is pegging with a chance of formation in the next week's time...and it's far from Florida. We'll see if it gets the name of 'Don' by the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/gPhy5PYWpO — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 11, 2023

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

