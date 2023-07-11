News

Disturbance near Bermuda could show tropical development this week

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

An area to the east of Bermuda may develop into a tropical or subtropical storm the over the next few days.

ORLANDO, Fla. — An area to the east of Bermuda may develop into a tropical or subtropical storm the over the next few days.

If it does develop, it will be short-lived because it will enter cooler water later this week.

This area, regardless of development, will stay in the open waters of the north Atlantic.

Forecast models show this system is no threat to the United States.

The next name on this year’s hurricane list is “Don.”

Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

