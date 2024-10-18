Local

Disturbance in Caribbean could become next named tropical system

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Disturbance in Caribbean could become next named tropical system Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking some new developments in the tropics on Friday.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking some new developments in the tropics on Friday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

A low-pressure in the western Caribbean is working to form and could become our next named tropical system.

If it becomes named, it will be called Nadine.

Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

The disturbance is forecast to move to the west into Belize and Mexico and stay away from Florida.

Another system near the Lesser Antilles is struggling to develop.

Read: Universal announces opening date for new Epic Universe theme park

A high-pressure system and drier air over Florida is working to keep both systems away from us.

There are no big signs of development, but Channel 9 will continue to monitor both systems.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!