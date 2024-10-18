Disturbance in Caribbean could become next named tropical system

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking some new developments in the tropics on Friday.

A low-pressure in the western Caribbean is working to form and could become our next named tropical system.

If it becomes named, it will be called Nadine.

The disturbance is forecast to move to the west into Belize and Mexico and stay away from Florida.

Another system near the Lesser Antilles is struggling to develop.

A high-pressure system and drier air over Florida is working to keep both systems away from us.

There are no big signs of development, but Channel 9 will continue to monitor both systems.

