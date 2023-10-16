News

Disturbance in Atlantic could show tropical development en route to Caribbean

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Video: Disturbance in Atlantic could show tropical development in route to Caribbean The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season remains active with around one and a half months until it ends.

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlantic Hurricane season remains active with around one and a half months until it ends.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

A blob of moisture in the central Atlantic will try to develop over the week as it moves west-northwest.

It is too early to tell, but computer models show its path drawing close to over the eastern Caribbean islands.

Watch: Nice fall weather to start the week in Central Florida

As one new system tries to develop, another older system has officially faded away.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Sean has degenerated into a remnant low overnight and is no longer being tracked by the National Hurricane Center.

See: Meet the rescued dachshunds available for adoption in Brevard County

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!