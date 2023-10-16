Disturbance in Atlantic could show tropical development en route to Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlantic Hurricane season remains active with around one and a half months until it ends.

A blob of moisture in the central Atlantic will try to develop over the week as it moves west-northwest.

It is too early to tell, but computer models show its path drawing close to over the eastern Caribbean islands.

As one new system tries to develop, another older system has officially faded away.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Sean has degenerated into a remnant low overnight and is no longer being tracked by the National Hurricane Center.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

