Disney World Resort president Jeff Vahle to step down in 2026

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort, announced his retirement effective late July 2026. The news, shared via LinkedIn on May 11, marks the conclusion of his 36-year career with The Walt Disney Company.

His departure will mark the end of a tenure that began when he joined the company as an engineer at Magic Kingdom.

A successor to Vahle’s position has not yet been named. His announcement detailed his long history with the company, dating back to his early career beginnings.

Before his retirement, Vahle is focusing on several ongoing summer initiatives at the resort. These responsibilities include overseeing the launch of the “Cool Kids’ Summer” program.

Vahle mentions he’s also working on updates for various attractions, including Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

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