Disney reimaging Soarin’ attraction for America’s 250th anniversary celebration

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Walt Disney Co. is commemorating the United State’s 250th anniversary with a company-wide celebration called “Disney Celebrates America.” As part of this celebration, Walt Disney world and Disneyland are getting a new update called Soarin’ Across America.

Disney describes it as an “immersive new flight experience” aboard the Soarin’ attraction at EPCOT. It promises to highlight areas of natural beauty and iconic cityscapes across the country.

Soarin’ Across America will open in summer 2026.

“Disney Celebrates America” will feature a number of other special events and programming across its platforms, TV and streaming services. It begins on Veterans Day 2025 and runs through the July 4, 2026 weekend.

Buckle up 💺 Soarin' Across America will be coming to @Disneyland and @WaltDisneyWorld Summer 2026 🇺🇸🗽 pic.twitter.com/HNM4ft8IaT — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 20, 2025

