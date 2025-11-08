Disney Cruise Line launches ‘Discover Your Destiny’ to inspire young artists

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line has launched a new initiative, Discover Your Destiny, aimed at inspiring creativity and opening doors to artistic careers for students in its port communities.

Ahead of the maiden voyage of its newest ship, the Disney Destiny, on Nov. 20, the program will bring Disney’s storytelling magic into classrooms, offering mentorship, hands-on experiences, and professional development for educators.

“At Disney Cruise Line, we believe in the power of imagination and the importance of nurturing the next generation of storytellers,” said Beth Thibodaux, director, external affairs, Disney Signature Experiences.

Disney said the “Discover Your Destiny” program will create opportunities for students and teachers to experience the magic of theater and mentorship in key port communities.

In Broward County, Florida, Junior Achievement South Florida students will have an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the artistry and innovation behind Disney Cruise Line entertainment.

In Brevard County, Florida, Disney entertainment mentors will guide students at Endeavour Elementary School as they stage their first-ever Disney Musicals in Schools production of 101 Dalmatians.

In the Bahamas, Disney Cruise Line is partnering with the Shirley Hall Bass Foundation to deliver immersive theater and arts experiences, including a 10-week professional development program for teachers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group