Morning fire destroys home in south Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews battled a house fire Thursday morning in the Hunters Creek neighborhood in south Orange County.

Firefighters responded around 8 a.m. to the two-story house along Buckhorn Run Court in Orlando.

Drone 9 was near the scene and spotted heavy smoke pouring from the home.

Orange County house fire Firefighters responded to the fire near Hunters Creek in Orange County Thursday morning.

An Orange County Fire Rescue spokesperson told WFTV that the structure was fully involved with fire.

OCFR said all occupants of the home got out of the home, but one person was being evaluated for injury.

Orange County house fire Firefighters responded to the fire near Hunters Creek in Orange County Thursday morning.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is expected to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News beginning at noon for updates.

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