DeSantis greets Americans evacuated from Israel to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — A flight carrying 130 Americans returned to Florida from Israel on Friday amid escalating conflict in the region.

Florida has been actively involved in rescue operations, bringing hundreds of Americans home from Israel amid escalating tensions in the region.

Earlier Friday morning, a second rescue flight landed in Tampa, bringing passengers back to safety.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state leaders met with evacuees as they arrived at Tampa International Airport.

This effort is part of Florida’s ongoing commitment to assist Americans abroad, similar to previous operations during the Ukraine conflict.

As missiles continue to hit both Israel and Iran, the situation remains tense.

President Donald Trump is considering military action, having given Iran a two-week deadline to negotiate while moving troops into the area.

In addition to the flights, Florida has conducted a cruise ship mission and is preparing to rescue 1,100 more people.

