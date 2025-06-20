Local

DeSantis greets Americans evacuated from Israel to Florida

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
DeSantis greets Americans evacuated from Israel to Florida A flight carrying 130 Americans returned to Florida from Israel on Friday amid escalating conflict in the region. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

TAMPA, Fla. — A flight carrying 130 Americans returned to Florida from Israel on Friday amid escalating conflict in the region.

Florida has been actively involved in rescue operations, bringing hundreds of Americans home from Israel amid escalating tensions in the region.

Earlier Friday morning, a second rescue flight landed in Tampa, bringing passengers back to safety.

Watch DeSantis’ news conference here:

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state leaders met with evacuees as they arrived at Tampa International Airport.

This effort is part of Florida’s ongoing commitment to assist Americans abroad, similar to previous operations during the Ukraine conflict.

As missiles continue to hit both Israel and Iran, the situation remains tense.

President Donald Trump is considering military action, having given Iran a two-week deadline to negotiate while moving troops into the area.

In addition to the flights, Florida has conducted a cruise ship mission and is preparing to rescue 1,100 more people.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!