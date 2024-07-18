Deputies search for missing 3-year-old boy with autism near Disney World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are searching for a missing boy.

Deputies said 3-year-old Rakim Akbari wandered away from a resort Thursday morning in the 8800 block of Palm Village Circle.

Law enforcement is searching the area, which is not far from the entrance to Disney World’s property at State Road 535 and World Center Drive.

Watch: Deputies rescue 5-year-old girl with autism lost in Florida swamp

Deputies said Rakim, who also goes by “Tuda,” has autism, and there is extreme concern for his well-being.

He was last seen wearing white pajama pants and a maroon shirt.

Read: Proposed bill looks to mandate autism awareness training for Florida law enforcement

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking searchers in the area to check water and waterways for the boy.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group