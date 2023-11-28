Update:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s office has released a sketch of the man they said tried to sexually attack a woman late Sunday night.

Sketch of suspect accused of trying to sexually attack a woman Deputies said the man followed the woman and forced into her apartment. (Orange County Sheriff's Office/Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are also offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that could help them find this man.

Ysabel Manzi, a University of Central Florida student and Mercury Apartment resident, said that with UCF being a large campus, it’s heartbreaking to hear more incidents like this one.

“You’re just here to go to school, get your education, and you have to worry about these kinds of things,” she said.

Jade McCoy and Manzi said this scary situation hit close to home for both of them.

McCoy, also a UCF student, said she was sexually assaulted, and Manzi -- who was her roommate at the time -- helped her get through it.

“My heart does go out to them, and just for them to heal, to assess the situation,” she said. “It would be nice for them to figure out who assaulted them, because just not knowing and having that done to you, it can stick with you for life.”

Previous story:

Orange County deputies said they are searching for a suspect who tried to sexually attack a woman.

According to a news release, the man allegedly followed a woman on Sunday and pushed his way into an apartment near Lokanotosa Trail and Alafaya Club Drive.

Deputies said the woman fought back, and a roommate helped chase the man away.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the suspect seen fleeing in the security camera video, which caught him running through the apartment complex not far from UCF.

If you recognize him, call 911, at 407-836-4357 or Crimeline at 800- 423-8477.

Video: Deputies search for man who tried to attack woman after forcing his way into her apartment (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

