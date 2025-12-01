Deputies identify woman stabbed to death in Orange County

Local

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are sharing more details after a deadly stabbing last week.

Officials said 45-year-old De-Gwendlyn Floyd was the victim of a violent attack on Rockingham Circle on Friday.

Officials said the woman was found stabbed and later died in a hospital from her injuries.

Investigators have not yet disclosed whether any suspects have been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

