Deputies identify father and two daughters killed in Orange County apartment shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the father and his two young daughters who died in a shooting on Friday evening.

According to investigators, 33-year-old Bryant Darrell Watts died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after fatally shooting his two daughters inside an apartment.

The children were identified as 2-year-old Tiana Rae Watts and 11-month-old Jaliyah Katherine Watts.

Deputies were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of South Rio Grande Avenue after receiving reports of a man with a gun chasing a woman.

When deputies arrived, they located the woman, who was not injured. However, she told deputies she was concerned about the safety of her children, who were inside a nearby apartment.

As deputies approached the apartment, investigators said they heard several gunshots. Deputies then entered the residence and found the two young girls suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies immediately rendered aid before the children were transported to a hospital. Despite life-saving efforts, both children died from their injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Watts was also found dead inside the apartment.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help support the family.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group