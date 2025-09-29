Deltona teenager arrested in gas station shooting case

DELTONA, Fla. — Yeiriel Andres Tirado Diaz, 18, of Deltona, has been charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle at a gas station on Friday night.

The incident took place at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Friday at the Circle K gas station located at 1380 Howland Blvd. The victim was filling up their vehicle when Tirado Diaz arrived and started shooting.

The victim and two passengers escaped in their vehicle while Tirado Diaz kept firing several shots. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.

The victim and Tirado Diaz had reportedly been best friends for several years and were arrested together in 2024. Tirado Diaz was allegedly upset because the victim’s charges were dropped, while his own charges remained, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Tirado Diaz faces multiple charges, including shooting into an occupied vehicle with no bond, discharging a firearm from a vehicle with a $50,000 bond, and three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm with a $15,000 bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group