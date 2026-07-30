DeLand police investigating deaths of 2 people in downtown area

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are investigating the deaths of two people in the city’s downtown area.

According to the DeLand Police Department, officers are investigating the deaths near the 100 block of North Florida Avenue and West Indiana Avenue.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

No road closures are in effect, though drivers traveling through the area are urged to use caution as emergency personnel remain on scene.

Authorities said the identities of the two people are still being confirmed, and notifications to their next of kin are underway.

The investigation remains active, and no additional details have been released.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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