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Deadly three-vehicle collision claims life of 22-year-old woman

The woman was riding a motorcycle in the outside lane when she was rear-ended by another vehicle

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Crime scene Police lights at a major crime scene. (Nick Papantonis)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old woman died Sunday following a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 75.

The woman was riding in the outside lane on her motorcycle when she was rear-ended by another vehicle. The collision threw her off the motorcycle into the center lane, where she was hit by a third vehicle.

Emergency responders took the 22-year-old woman by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

No other parties involved in the collision reported any injuries.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.



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