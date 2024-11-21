Semoran Boulevard reopens following deadly overnight crash near Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down a stretch of Semoran Boulevard Thursday morning, the Orlando Police Department said.

7:05 a.m. update:

Orlando Police Department reports that all lanes of Semoran Boulevard impacted by the traffic crash are now open.

UPDATE: All impacted roadways are now open. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 21, 2024

Original story:

A deadly crash has closed a stretch of Semoran Boulevard, the Orlando Police Department said Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash just north of Bent Pine Drive around 2:45 a.m.

Deadly crash on Semoran Boulevard Orlando police closed a stretch of Semoran Boulevard near Orlando International Airport Thursday morning. (WFTV staff)

OPD told Channel 9 that one person involved in the crash died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, the agency said.

Police are alerting motorists that all northbound and southbound lanes of Semoran Boulevard are closed between Bent Pine Drive and Hoffner Avenue.

OPD also told WFTV that officers are hoping to reopen northbound lanes of Semoran by 6 a.m.

But investigators anticipated that southbound Semoran Boulevard could remain shut down until at least 8 a.m.

OPD Traffic Alert🚦



Due to a traffic accident, all northbound and southbound lanes of Semoran Boulevard are closed between Hoffner Avenue and Bent Pine Drive.



If you are heading toward the airport, please find an alternate route.



The southbound Semoran Boulevard closure is… pic.twitter.com/Gk7Xjp7KwH — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 21, 2024

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene of the deadly crash and anchor Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring traffic conditions in the area.

This stretch of Semoran Boulevard is a popular access route to Orlando International Airport.

Motorists heading to the airport from the downtown Orlando area might consider using Conway Road as an alternate route.

