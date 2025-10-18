Daytona Beach Approves sidewalk repair plan for local neighborhood

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach City Commissioners have reached an agreement to repair defective sidewalks in the Mosaic neighborhood.

The agreement addresses drainage issues that have caused slippery spots on the sidewalks, leading to falls.

Under the terms of the agreement, the city will repair three sections of the walkways, while the developer, ICI Homes, will handle repairs on two other sections.

Channel 9 first reported the sidewalk problems in the Mosaic neighborhood back in September.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group