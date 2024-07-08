News

Dangerous heat with a chance for afternoon storms Monday

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Dangerous heat with a chance for afternoon storms Monday Central Florida will be hot and stormy on Monday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and stormy on Monday.

A heat advisory has been issued for all of eastern Central Florida from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Our peak heat index values will approach 106 to 112 degrees.

Highs will be in the low-to mid-90s east of I-95 and in the mid-to upper-90s west of I-95.

The afternoon heat will help to fuel our chances of rain and storms.

Our area has a 60% chance of rain and storms on Monday afternoon.

Storms could also be strong in some areas.

Our area will be slightly cooler for the rest of the week, but afternoon storm chances will remain high.

