Dangerous dogs bill passes Florida Senate, heads to governor’s desk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill to increase oversight of dangerous dogs has passed both chambers of the Legislature and now awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature.

The bill, known as the “Pam Rock Act,” passed the Senate Monday. An identical bill passed the House last week.

The bill contains the following provision:

An animal must be confiscated and impounded when it is being investigated as a dangerous dog and has killed a person or has bitten and left a mark that scores 5 or higher on the Dunbar bite scale.

An animal that is subject to any other dangerous dog investigations must be confiscated and impounded.

An animal control authority must notify the owner of the final order classifying their dangerous dog by registered mail or certified hand delivery.

The owner of a dog classified as dangerous must obtain liability insurance of at least $100,000 and implant a microchip in the dog. The bill creates a third-degree felony for the removal of the microchip.

An animal control authority must humanely destroy a dangerous dog that has killed a person or has bitten them seriously and has been surrendered to an animal control authority.

The bill got its name from a mail carrier who was killed by a pack of dogs in Putnam County in August 2022.

“We need to keep coming back and fighting for the dog registry and those things that were taken out at the last minute, but overall we think it’s a great law,” said Dick Rock.

The bill was championed by the parents of 8-year-old Michael Millett, who was killed by a pair of dogs in his Volusia County neighborhood in January. Michel’s parents say they are angry and frustrated that it took people losing their lives for this legislation to happen, but they are thankful that something is finally being done to put protections in place.

“This will obviously help other people if they’re in this situation, and God willing they’re not. But this is a start and we will keep fighting for stricter laws,” said his father, Michael Millett.

