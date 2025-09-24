Cruiser crushed as trooper narrowly escapes 5-car pileup on Florida’s Turnpike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said one of its cruisers was crushed during a massive five-car crash.

The crash happened on Friday on Florida’s Turnpike near State Road 417 in Orange County.

The crash occurred when a semi-truck sideswiped a car, causing a pickup truck to swerve and collide with both the car and the semi.

The pickup then overturned and struck the parked FHP cruiser, pushing it into the path of a fifth vehicle.

Fortunately, the trooper was not inside the cruiser when it crashed and managed to get out of the way.

Both the trooper and the driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

No other injuries were reported among the other drivers involved in the crash.

