Crews continue to battle brush fire in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Brush fire shuts down Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Fire crews are battling a brush in Daytona Beach that has jumped tot he east side of Interstate 95.

According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department, the fire is approximately 40 acres and is located on Williamson Boulevard, South of Belville Road, west of the creek between the estates.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Brush fire shuts down Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach Brush fire shuts down Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach

The Florida Forest Service said the fire is 20% contained at this time.

Florida Forest Service and Daytona Beach Fire Dept crews are on scene.

Read: Record heat index forces changes to annual Corporate 5K race

Volusia County Fire Rescue, Port Orange Fire Department and the Daytona Beach Police Department is also assisting

Forestry is working to protect Pelican Bay and the nearby structures.

Brush fire in Daytona Beach shuts down Williamson Boulevard The Daytona Beach Fire Department said the brush fire was about 20 acres. (Mark Hogle)

Read: What Florida teachers told 9 Investigates about violence in the classroom

No structures have been affected at this time.

According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department, this was not a controlled burn, and was caused by a fire at an unattended homeless camp.

Read: Person hospitalized with gunshot wound after Orange County crash, deputies say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group