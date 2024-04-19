Crash involving overturned construction truck shuts down section of SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY. Fla. — A section of State Road 417 is shut down Friday morning due to a serious accident.

All southbound lanes of SR-417 are closed near SR-528.

Two left lanes are also closed on northbound SR-417.

The crash happened around 7:17 a.m. and involved an overturned construction truck.

Debris and other material from the truck is scattered on the roadway and will need to be cleared up before the lanes can be reopened.

Southbound traffic on SR-17 is being rerouted at Lee Vista Boulevard.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries and how many vehicles were involved.

Orange County Traffic Alert:

The southbound lanes of SR-417 are currently blocked north of SR-528 (MM26) due to an overturned semi-truck. Traffic is being rerouted at Lee Vista Blvd. Drivers need to use caution in the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/fYwpssQAn8 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) April 19, 2024

Drives are asked to seek an alternate route to avoid the area.

It’s unclear how long the southbound lanes of SR-417 will be closed.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

