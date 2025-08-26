Cracker Barrel reversing - moving back to old logo after public backlash

After much public outcry, Cracker Barrel has announced it will be moving back to its original logo.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain,” Cracker Barrel said on Facebook.

“At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been — and always will be — about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family,” the company said. “As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon.”

Many had chastized the company after it unveiled its new logo, accusing the brand of going ‘woke.’

President Donald Trump weighed in on the matter earlier Tuesday, writing on his social media platform Truth Social that “Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response.”

Cracker Barrel on Monday tried to tamp down the controversy by admitting " we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be."

