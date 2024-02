Toby Keith passed away on Monday, February 5th at the age of 62.

The country music star was best known for hits that include “As Good As I Once Was,” “Red Solo Cup,” Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” and “Made in America.”

Keith was a two-time Country Music Association award winner and was nominated for five Grammys.

Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

The country music legend leaves behind his wife and three children.

