Cooler temperatures and showers on the way for Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain showers are expected to start early Monday, keeping temperatures cooler in Central Florida.

The rain will provide relief from the heat, with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s for most areas.

A front will move into the region on Tuesday, shifting the best chances for rain and storms to southern locations and bringing drier air.

By Wednesday, the chances of rain will decrease significantly, dropping to 20% as the drier air settles in.

Our area will see cooler-than-average temperatures for the rest of the week.

