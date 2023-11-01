Cool and windy Wednesday; dangerous surf and boating conditions along our coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — You’ll feel a noticeable difference in our Central Florida weather Wednesday.

A front has moved through, pushing temps down about 15 degrees.

In addition to cooler air — temperatures will be in the 60s much of the day — expect gusty winds.

WFTV Wednesday Weather graphics Cooler with windy conditions Wednesday (WFTV news staff)

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said winds will be strongest along our beaches, with a high surf advisory in place.

READ: ‘I feel trapped’: Leesburg neighborhood terrorized by family of bears’

Beach erosion is possible during high tide, he added.

A gale warning is in effect, so boaters should expect hazardous conditions.

WFTV Wednesday Weather graphics Cooler with windy conditions Wednesday (WFTV news staff)

Rip currents are strong and pose dangers to those in the surf.

READ: Department of Labor investigating Boston Market after workers claim they haven’t been paid

Back to that cool weather — the chilliest air will settle in tonight, with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s around the Channel 9 viewing area.

WFTV Wednesday Weather graphics Cooler with windy conditions Wednesday (WFTV news staff)

If you prefer warmer weather, Waldenberger said we’ll be back into the 80s this weekend, when there will also be a chance for showers.

And Central Florida could use some; it’s been nearly three weeks since we’ve seen measurable rainfall.

WFTV Wednesday Weather graphics Cooler with windy conditions Wednesday (WFTV news staff)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:









©2023 Cox Media Group